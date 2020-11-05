AEW Full Gear Media Briefing Notes: Cody Rhodes Talks TNT Title, AEW’s Third Hour, PWI 500 & More

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes joined members of the media for a briefing and Q&A session today, heading into his TNT Championship defense against Darby Allin this weekend at AEW Full Gear.

Below are the bullet points from the media call, which ProWrestling.com is currently a part of. We’ll have more detailed quotes and news later on today after the call, when the audio file becomes available to us.

— On the recent news that he got his last name back from WWE, Cody said that he was thrilled to be able to use the Rhodes name again, but likely won’t use it in the wrestling space. He said he’s gotten used to the way “American Nightmare Cody” sounds and the way Justin Roberts announces it, but he’s glad to use it in other projects like his new show on TBS, etc.

— Cody talked about AEW being “different flavors of ice cream” and criticized talking heads and pundits who claim wrestling has to be done a certain way, because doing it “one way” has never worked for any company that’s been told that.

— On criticism of the Hikaru Shida/Nyla Rose match having a weak build, Cody said that fans have been pre-conditioned to expect long storylines and reasons for everything happening. He said AEW is “sports-centric”, they have rankings, wins and losses lead to matches, and sometimes those matches have stories – other times they don’t. He hopes people won’t be disappointed because they’ll have an incredible match. Cody also claimed there was no one better than Hikaru Shida in either the women’s or men’s division.

— Addressing DARK, Cody talked about the length of the shows and giving opportunity to a lot of wrestlers who would otherwise be out of work right now because of the state of things. He praised Tony Khan and QT for the work they put into DARK every week, and singled out Red Velvet for her growth, and Ricky Starks as the “King of DARK”.

— Cody was “genuinely super pissed” about Jon Moxley being number one on the PWI 500 this year and said he had all kinds of plans to do the big reveal with pyro and everything. Kind of a tongue-in-cheek answer, but he said every wrestler cares about the PWI 500 regardless of what they say, and he’s coming for that number one spot.

— Cody said he didn’t always appreciate how his dad was featured as he got older, being brought in as a legend, and sometimes it made him sick. That’s why AEW always tries to make their legends feel as big and as important as possible when they bring them in. They expect nothing of them except to be legendary and to get the respect that they deserve.

— It was clarified that when they talk about the “third hour” in AEW’s new contract with TNT they are not talking about adding a third hour to Dynamite. Nor will it be DARK. In their contract they have a third hour of content on TNT and it will be its own thing, but they don’t have anything to announce at this time.

— Cody said a third match with Nick Aldis is unlikely because the parties involved are very particular about the way certain people are handled, and if you know anything about the way the second match went down, it’s unlikely it’ll ever happen again. It was a vague answer, but there’s a lot of politics with Aldis in how the NWA portrays him and his own demands vs how Cody needs to be portrayed, etc. Never say never but he’d be “blown away” if it happened.