LIVE NOW: Cody Rhodes AEW Double Or Nothing Conference Call

Cody Rhodes will be speaking with members of the media in a conference call this afternoon beginning at 1PM ET.

The “American Nightmare” and All Elite Wrestling EVP will be discussing this weekend’s stacked Double or Nothing pay-per-view, including his highly anticipated match with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer for the TNT Championship.

— AEW PR runs down the match card for Double or Nothing before introducing Cody Rhodes, who also runs down the card and says it’s going to be an “outstanding” event that he’s looking forward to. “The situation is different this year due to COVID-19, but the spirit is there…”

— Cody says the card is about 90% of what they originally had planned for DoN. Not a lot of things changed in terms of creative. “All the credit has got to go to Tony Khan. George Washington crossing the Delaware type stuff.” He says AEW was fortunate to have most of its top stars in play, and it was nice to have the Bucks and Hangman Page back last night on Dynamite.

— When asked if the mindset is different going into year two, Cody said all the EVPs have different views, likes and dislikes, but to him the mindset is just focussed on making DoN a destination event that you must see. He praises the diversity of the card, and TNT for putting together this TNT Championship tournament, as well as the women’s matches, the unique Stadium Stampede match, and so many young talents like Jungleboy and MJF, which he compares to “Stunning” Steve Austin vs. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes back in WCW. “We want this to be the best damn buffet that there is.”

— Cody praises the medical team during the pandemic. He said he has to take a temperature check just to get in the hallway that leads to his office. Everyone has been tested, continues to be tested, and it’s the top priority for the company to make everyone as safe as possible.

