[LIVE NOW] NXT Takeover: WarGames Media Call Recap: Triple H Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson
We are currently on the call for today’s NXT Takeover: WarGames media call with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Updates below.
— Paul started the media call by paying tribute to Pat Patterson, telling stories about one of his favorite people and one of the “greatest minds” the wrestling business has ever known. He said they took a 15-minute break yesterday at the P.C. to gather everyone around and watch Pat’s 1981 Ally Fight against Sgt. Slaughter.
— Paul agreed Pat McAfee has “a good thing going” with Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Pete Dunne. “He’s so passionate about what we do, and I think that’s why he’s good at it.” Says Pat “has the bug” and is loving what he’s doing right now, and you can see it when he comes back through the curtain. He’s a natural “heat-seeking missile” because it’s not a shtick or an act, it’s just Pat being Pat.
— No news here, because how could there be, but Paul was asked about the return of live events and fans in the building in 2021 and said selfishly he wants that to happen as soon as it can because the fans and their passion for what they do is what makes WWE possible.
— Earlier this year, Paul was asked on a media call about Rhea Ripley losing to Charlotte Flair and he somewhat famously said there was a plan, and it would make sense in time. He was asked about that “plan” and said that the pandemic changed everything for everyone. There was no way of knowing at the time that we’d still be in lockdown in December. In terms of Rhea losing confidence because of the booking and having to find herself again, Paul said that when you’re young, it doesn’t take much to wreck your confidence. He said people want their favorites to succeed, get over huge and then have nothing but smooth sailing for the rest of their careers – but there’s no lessons in that. You don’t learn and grow that way. Nothing but praise for Rhea.
— Paul was asked about Oney Lorcan. “I can’t say enough good things about him.” Says that Oney is a guy that often flies under the radar because he’s so consistently good, always delivers, and puts on great performances every time he’s out there. He also tends to deliver for others in a way that gets everyone else over.
— In terms of NXT not being used at Survivor Series this year, Paul said that COVID had a hand in that. They’ve tried to keep things somewhat separated as a safety precaution. When you bring NXT in there has to be a lot of cross-promotion, and a lot of segments and built to set things up and given the pandemic it just didn’t feel like the right thing to do necessarily.
— When asked about the NXT women’s division, Paul said they get used so much because they’re so good. Simple as that. He almost take offense when people call it the “best women’s division” because they’re some of the best performers in the entire world, regardless of their gender. Every time they’re out there they deliver, and that’s why they get so much time. He doesn’t book the women different from the men. If they deserve the main event spot, they are the main event players.
QT Marshall Reveals He Once Rejected The Chance To Work With AOP In WWE NXT
AEW’s QT Marshall was recently on Talk Is Jericho where he discussed turning down the chance to wrestle AOP in WWE NXT.
Marshall worked with WWE for a period of his career as an extra, and at one point he was asked to work a tag team match against AOP. However, he actually turned down the chance to wrestle the former NXT Tag Team Champions due to seeing them injure Anthony Bowens beforehand.
“After they [WWE] told me the tryout was gone, I went and got my neck fixed, so I had my surgery on my neck. I had two of my discs taken out and fused up and stuff, and then I went back to do more extra work because I was like, ‘There’s nothing else. What am I gonna do?’ And then I spoke to Regal again and he was like, ‘Listen, you’re kind of a liability’ and what happened was I got [in] as an extra at NXT and they wanted me to work with The Authors of Pain and I said no, because I didn’t have anything to lose except my life and my career. Super big [guys] and it was two-on-one. It was like me and another extra versus this one guy and I remember Scotty 2 Hotty came up. He was the agent. He was like, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be you two guys’ and I’m looking around and I asked the guy — he’s a nice guy too but I could see he had already hurt somebody. Actually, he hurt the guy that we just signed, Anthony Bowens. Yeah, because he powerbombed one guy onto Anthony Bowens’ head. [It was] the shorter one [Akam]. So I said to him, I was like, ‘Hey, what moves do you think you’re gonna do to us?’ And he was like, ‘Well what does it matter?’ I was like, ‘Well I was just curious.’ I was trying to politic but I’d also like to know what you’re — he was like, ‘Oh, we’ll I’ll probably powerbomb, then powerbomb the other guy on you and then I’ll DVD you guys.’ So the short of it was like, I literally just looked at him and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I looked at Scotty 2 Hotty, ‘Nope, not doing it’ and he was like, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘So I had this neck surgery’ and it turned into like, ‘Hey, don’t take the booking then’ which I was like, ‘You don’t even have to pay me. I’ll drive back to Atlanta now. I’m okay with it. Don’t ever book me again. It is what it is. We tried and I’ll get in the ring with anyone else. Put me with Bobby Roode, put me with these guys that aren’t gonna hurt me’ but, the kid who took my place got hurt. Yeah, he put him in a side headlock and he just picked him up and threw him into the aisleway. He didn’t mean to do it but he’s just so strong and I remember telling Albert [Matt Bloom], because he said, ‘We specifically choose you for this spot because you can sell’ and I was like, ‘Well I really appreciate it but here’s what’s gonna happen: I’m gonna take these moves and I’m either gonna get up and be okay and I’m gonna make two hundred dollars, or I’m never gonna walk again and I’m gonna make two hundred dollars.’ So to me, it’s just not worth it.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription.)
AOP did end up being moved to the main roster after their WWE NXT run, however their time on the main roster was plagued by injuries, and the duo was released from the company in September.
Keith Lee Reflects On His NXT Championship Reign Ending Abruptly
Keith Lee recently reflected on the end of his time with WWE NXT and how his NXT Championship reign ended quite abruptly.
Back at NXT Great American Bash, Keith Lee won the NXT Championship to become the first ever dual champion, holding both the NXT and North American Titles.
However, two weeks later he relinquished the North American Championship, and then he would lose the NXT Championship in his match against Karrion Kross at NXT Takeover: 30.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Lee discussed dropping the two titles quickly after Great American Bash.
“Most definitely,” Lee said when asked if he preferred a longer reign. “As monumental as it’s been to go to the main roster, I’m not sure it was so important to end that [NXT championship reign] as abruptly as it happened. I watch NXT, and obviously I have some friends there, and one that I’m fairly close to is Mr. Damian Priest, and I watch often to see how he’s doing. Kross went down in our match, then to have Finn [Bálor] as the new champion and he hurts his jaw, it’s hard. I like those guys, and I feel like I abandoned them. It’s difficult to think about. I’m proud of everything I’ve done, and I’ve hung with the top guys from Raw and some of them from SmackDown, but it’s been difficult to see the injuries.”
He continued, “I don’t know what would have happened if I had stayed a little bit longer. At the end of the day, we’re not always in control of our journey, and that’s just how it goes. The main roster wanted me, and that’s where I ended up. All I can do right now is root those guys on and be there for them in whatever capacity I can be, while still focusing on what I’m doing.”
John Cena Reportedly Set To Write Two Books Based On His Tweets
According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Cena will be writing two books that are all going to be based around his Twitter.
Cena’s social media page is full of positive quotes that are set to inspire his followers, to motivate them in good times and bad, and they will form the basis of the books.
They have been described as a collection of uplifting and motivational quotes, with the first book, ‘Do Your Best Every Day To Be Your Best Every Day,’ set to be published by Random House and will be aimed at 8-12-year-olds.
