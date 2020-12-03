[LIVE NOW] NXT Takeover: WarGames Media Call Recap: Triple H Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson

We are currently on the call for today’s NXT Takeover: WarGames media call with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Updates below.

— Paul started the media call by paying tribute to Pat Patterson, telling stories about one of his favorite people and one of the “greatest minds” the wrestling business has ever known. He said they took a 15-minute break yesterday at the P.C. to gather everyone around and watch Pat’s 1981 Ally Fight against Sgt. Slaughter.

— Paul agreed Pat McAfee has “a good thing going” with Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Pete Dunne. “He’s so passionate about what we do, and I think that’s why he’s good at it.” Says Pat “has the bug” and is loving what he’s doing right now, and you can see it when he comes back through the curtain. He’s a natural “heat-seeking missile” because it’s not a shtick or an act, it’s just Pat being Pat.

— No news here, because how could there be, but Paul was asked about the return of live events and fans in the building in 2021 and said selfishly he wants that to happen as soon as it can because the fans and their passion for what they do is what makes WWE possible.

— Earlier this year, Paul was asked on a media call about Rhea Ripley losing to Charlotte Flair and he somewhat famously said there was a plan, and it would make sense in time. He was asked about that “plan” and said that the pandemic changed everything for everyone. There was no way of knowing at the time that we’d still be in lockdown in December. In terms of Rhea losing confidence because of the booking and having to find herself again, Paul said that when you’re young, it doesn’t take much to wreck your confidence. He said people want their favorites to succeed, get over huge and then have nothing but smooth sailing for the rest of their careers – but there’s no lessons in that. You don’t learn and grow that way. Nothing but praise for Rhea.

— Paul was asked about Oney Lorcan. “I can’t say enough good things about him.” Says that Oney is a guy that often flies under the radar because he’s so consistently good, always delivers, and puts on great performances every time he’s out there. He also tends to deliver for others in a way that gets everyone else over.

— In terms of NXT not being used at Survivor Series this year, Paul said that COVID had a hand in that. They’ve tried to keep things somewhat separated as a safety precaution. When you bring NXT in there has to be a lot of cross-promotion, and a lot of segments and built to set things up and given the pandemic it just didn’t feel like the right thing to do necessarily.

— When asked about the NXT women’s division, Paul said they get used so much because they’re so good. Simple as that. He almost take offense when people call it the “best women’s division” because they’re some of the best performers in the entire world, regardless of their gender. Every time they’re out there they deliver, and that’s why they get so much time. He doesn’t book the women different from the men. If they deserve the main event spot, they are the main event players.