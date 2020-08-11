Logan Paul Call Out Influencers To Face Him In A Wrestling Match

Popular YouTube sensation, Logan Paul is seemingly interested in stepping into the ring as he has called out other influencers for a wrestling match.

Logan randomly took to Twitter to state, “$10,000 to any influencer who can be men in a wrestling match.”

$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 10, 2020

It’s unknown if he is referencing professional wrestling or amateur wrestling here, but Logan is known to be a fan of pro wrestling, and he also has a story competing in amateur competition. While this might only be a joke tweet, Logan Paul does have a huge audience and has previously been involved in major boxing events which have gained huge box office draws.