Logan Paul Confirms He Will Be At WWE WrestleMania 37
While it hasn’t been confirmed by WWE, it seems that Logan Paul has revealed that he will be appearing at WWE WrestleMania 37.
The popular YouTuber is going to be appearing on WWE SmackDown tonight where he will be part of Sami Zayn’s red carpet premiere for the trailer to his documentary.
It has been heavily rumored that Logan will be appearing at WWE WrestleMania as well, and he has confirmed that on his Impaulsive podcast.
“Tampa – WWE, Miami – train with Jake, back to Tampa for WrestleMania – WWE,” Paul said.
It’s unknown what type of role Paul will be having at WWE WrestleMania, but that could be revealed tonight when he appears.
On his latest podcast, Logan Paul confirms he’ll be at #WrestleMania
👀👀👀
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 2, 2021
Bayley Discusses How FTR Helped Her With Tag Team Psychology
Bayley recently spoke about how influential FTR was in helping her in developing her tag team psychology as a wrestler.
Bayley admitted to Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast that she never learned psychology when it came to the tag team industry, and she spoke about how helpful FTR was in breaking things down for them.
“We never really learned the psychology of tag team wrestling, and once we did that like we sat down with Dax [Wheeler] and Cash [Harwood] – so hard to call them that now. Once we sat and learned from them and just watching their matches, I really fell in love with it,” she mentioned. “So it made me want to fight for [the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship] even more. It also gives something for all the girls to do because you can’t always go after the women’s titles.
“[FTR] would make us watch Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard] all the time. I’d be like, ‘Hey, can I have a match that I should study?’ Just for the basis of the storytelling. So you can tell by watching a tag match that you get beat up for a long time, and you’re just working for that big tag because you wanna see all the fireworks happen and all that stuff. But they would teach us how much you can tease that and make the people anticipate it or think that it’s gonna happen. Or make it happen, but then you, all the fireworks start, and then something happens to where it’s like, ‘Oh no, it’s not the end of the match? I thought it was.’”
Bayley also spoke about the women’s tag team division in general, and she admitted that there is still more WWE can do to push things.
“I still feel like there’s so much more they can do with the tag division,” she stated. “We had so much fun in our second run because that was what we really wanted to do, and I wish it could have gone on longer – just to be a couple of idiots on every single show. I wish we could have done NXT and Raw more. That was how we wanted the tag titles to be represented. Now, they have them in NXT. It’s awesome. We were on house shows every week, and we’d get thrown in tag matches just to get everyone on the show. We just did a tag match, but we never learned the psychology of tag team wrestling.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Kurt Angle Reveals His Favorite Match & Which Current Wrestler Would Be A Dream Opponent
Kurt Angle recently reflected on his career and revealed which match was the favorite that he had throughout it all.
The WWE Hall Of Famer spoke with Forbes where he revealed that a match with Chris Benoit at the 2003 Royal Rumble event is the one that he thinks was his best.
“My favorite match is versus Chris Benoit at the 2003 Royal Rumble for the World Heavyweight Championship or WWE Championship. Chris was a mirror image of me with his intensity, his technique, and his persona. He stepped it up every time in the ring. We matched each other’s intensity, and it just worked extremely well. We had a lot of submission trade-offs, and a lot of false finishes and the match is really intriguing. After I won, Team Angle came out, we celebrated and I walked out of the ring. The fans stood and gave Chris a standing ovation for 15 minutes, and it was a pay-per-view, Vince McMahon let it go, and the fans appreciating Chris showed us how good that match was. Even Triple H came up to me afterward, I was only in the business three years at the time, and he said, ‘you just raised the bar.’ I didn’t know how good the match was. I thought it was okay. Now when I watch it I’m like oh my gosh, this thing’s a masterpiece. To have someone like Triple H telling you that you raise the bar, that’s a huge compliment.”
Angle also spoke about current talent and admitted that Kenny Omega would be a dream match for him to have had if he was still competing.
“Oh, gosh, that’s one of my dream matches! Kenny is extremely talented. I saw a match with him in Japan and I thought ‘wow this guy’s incredible.’ He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles. They both have the same style where they can fly and do groundwork equally well.”
Carmella Reveals Which Wrestlers She’d Like To Team With
Carmella has been a singles star for the majority of her career, but she recently spoke about which wrestlers she’d be open to teaming with.
Carmella appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump and revealed two women she’d like to work with down the line to chase after the Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, she is also open to the idea of bringing them both together to create a New Day style group.
“That’s a great question. Well, I would love — there’s two choices that I’m — two people I’m looking for. I’m thinking either Billie Kay or I’m thinking Bayley. If you guys remember NXT, BayMella, Bayley and Carmella were the best of friends. She is my best friend in and out of the ring, so that would be so much fun to be able to tag with Bayley. We would just have so much fun and destroy everybody in the meantime. Billie Kay, I mean, c’mon, what can’t that girl do? She makes everybody laugh, she’s so talented, she used to be a Tag Champ. I mean, so did Bayley. So, I think those are two great choices. I know Bayley likes to drink wine, so that would definitely help. I don’t know. Either one! Honestly, maybe we could be the first like — because the New Day, right, they were Tag Champs with three of them. I’m going to put that out into the universe; Bayley, Carmella, Billie Kay. I’m trying to think of what our name would be. BayKayMella.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Carmella hasn’t competed in WWE since the Royal Rumble match and currently has no scheduled match for the two-night WWE WrestleMania 37 event.
