LOOK: Rusev Shows Off New Look

Even though the Bulgarian Brute, Rusev hasn’t been shown on WWE television since January, he did pop up on WWE’s live Instagram feed yesterday.

Rusev was one of many different WWE Superstars who appeared during the live broadcast, but his appearance was certainly the most noteworthy, but not because of anything he said.

Rusev showed off his brand new look as he appeared with a bald head, having made the decision to shave all of his hair off. You can check out his new appearance below: