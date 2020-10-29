Looking Back On Each Of Randy Orton’s Fourteen World Title Wins

Showing 1 of 13

#1 | WWE SummerSlam | August 15, 2004

Throughout most of 2004, a young Randy Orton was caught up in Triple H’s bitter rivalry with Chris Benoit. After he dropped the World Heavyweight Championship to Benoit at WrestleMania XX, Hunter’s crippled ego went into overdrive – and it only got worse as Benoit, time and time again, proved that he had The Game’s number.

Orton was being built up as a cornerstone of WWE’s next generation, coming into 2004 having won the Intercontinental Championship at Armageddon. Evolution won a high profile match against The Rock and Mick Foley at WrestleMania XX, spinning off into the Legend Killer’s biggest win yet over Cactus Jack in one of the greatest Hardcore Matches of all time.

After retaining the Intercontinental title against Shelton Benjamin at Bad Blood, and then dropping the belt to Edge at Vengeance, Orton won a battle royal to become the #1 contender to the world title. He would of course go on to defeat Chris Benoit at SummerSlam to win his very first World Heavyweight Championship.

This win came at a high price. Triple H’s aforementioned ego could not handle his protege defeating Benoit in his first attempt – not to mention relatively clean in the middle of the ring – especially when The Game had spent 2004 getting his ass kicked by the Canadian crippler. And that’s the story of how Randy Orton won his first world title, and got brutally kicked out of Evolution in the process.