Luchasaurus Discusses The Impact Dusty Rhodes Had On Creating His Gimmick

AEW’s Luchasaurus recently spoke about the impact that wrestling legend, Dusty Rhodes had on creating the gimmick he has today.

While he didn’t use the Luchasaurus gimmick during his time in WWE, he did reveal in an interview with AEW Unrestricted that Dusty helped him by always pushing him to try different things.

“He was actually one of my supporters down there,” Luchasaurus noted. “But I was always trying to find a way to put my master’s degree stuff in because for no reason, I have a medieval master’s degree. I was like, ‘how can I use this in a wrestling context?’ In promo class with Dusty, you try different things all the time, and he always had me trying different ways to pinpoint how to do that. And we couldn’t figure it out, but a lot of the stuff I do now and the way I just talk is kind of just me being myself, which is what he liked.”

Luchasaurus then reflects on when he first put on the mask, and as soon as he did that, he just stopped trying to be human within his gimmick.