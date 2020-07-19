Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Discuss Being Stuck In Saudi Arabia

During their Talk’N Shop Live, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson discussed a range of topics, including the infamous Saudi Arabia situation.

The incident took place after WWE Crown Jewel 2019 where the wrestlers ended up stuck in Saudi Arabia after what was reportedly a “mechanical issue” with their plane. However, there have been plenty of rumors and reports about this situation since it happened, and the Good Brothers gave their thoughts on the matter.

Karl Anderson went into major detail about the event and what happened while they were at the airport.

“We were in the FBO (private charter area). Say the flight is 1 am, we get there at 11 pm. Around midnight, Vince, probably Paul and Brock come through with a big wave and a thank you. We’re just waiting. I don’t blame him. If I was him, I would have been gone and probably gone around. He gets on a plane and leaves. We’re just sitting there. We’re supposed to take off and you hear rumblings of what’s going on. ‘Oh, we’re waiting for everyone.’ Okay. Then, it’s 2 am. Then you see a guy translating and it’s a heated talk with a Saudia Arabia airport guy. At this point, it’s 3 am and we start to ask questions. ‘Well, the only guy who can pull the plane out, he’s been here all day and he’s already reached his eight hours and he has to go home.’ What? It’s 4:15 am. You start to see Mark Carano and Johnny Ace [John Laurinaitis] starting to scoot around to this guy who has been arguing with this guy. Then you start to hear people say that they could hear arguments on the headsets from the cameramen during the show, something Vince had done.”