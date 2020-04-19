Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Discuss The Recent WWE Releases And Their Future

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were part of the recent WWE releases, and during the latest Talk’n Shop Podcast, they discussed that in more detail.
Karl Anderson spoke about the names that WWE released, admitting that normally there are a few names on the releases that people don’t like. However, he noted that isn’t the case with this one.
Regarding the other names released, Karl Anderson stated, “A lot of times when you see these things come out, as guys in the business we’ll go, ‘yeah, fuck him a little bit,’ but I can honestly say on that list there was nobody that I genuinely didn’t like.”Luke Gallows then weighed in on the situation, discussing how it was a tough day for the industry, although, he kept their future plans fairly close to the chest.
“As we said, it was a crushing day in the professional wrestling world. But the professional wrestling world always goes on,” said Gallows. “So please support these guys, follow their social media, go to their Pro Wrestling Tees stores. Show them some love, because when the world opens back up, you’ve got a bunch of brothers who are coming at you and it’s gonna be so damn entertaining.”
“As far as The Big LG and HK Machine Gun, Karl Anderson, you gotta wait on that. We ain’t ready yet, but when we are, we’re going to unload. So thanks and support all the good brothers and good sisters. Cheers.”
