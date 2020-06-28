Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were part of the recent releases from WWE, but it now appears they are close to finalizing new deals in America.

While the former Bullet Club members will not be returning to WWE, with their final appearances for the company taking place at WWE WrestleMania 36 in the Boneyard match, they are now close to securing new contracts.

The popular tag team have promised to tell all on their podcast on the same date that IMPACT Wrestling’s Slammiversary event. This could be a real sign of where the duo is heading.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Gallows and Anderson are currently closing in on working with IMPACT, as the company is pushing them to join. They have offered them “strong deals” and the option to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling is also available for them when COVID-19 restrictions are gone.

Gallows is a former TNA talent, having been a big part of the Aces & Eights faction and D’Lo Brown recently teased the gang making its return.