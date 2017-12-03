Why Luke Harper Was Removed From Current WWE Smackdown Tour

As noted, WWE held live events in Peru and Mexico over the weekend, and Luke Harper was abruptly sent home on Thursday from the tour after being scheduled for tag team matches alongside his Bludgeon Brother Erick Rowan.

According to PWInsider.com, Harper left the tour because his wife went into early labor, and has since given birth to a baby boy, so congratulations are in order for Harper and his family.

With Harper absent from the live events, Mojo Rawley, who recently turned heel on Smackdown and attacked Zack Ryder, ending The Hype Bros, teamed up with Erick Rowan in tag team matches.