AEW
Lumberjack Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Beach Break, Updated Lineup
All Elite Wrestling has announced that the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer will face Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match next Wednesday night at AEW Beach Break.
Kingston defeated Archer this week on AEW Dynamite after outside interference from The Butcher & The Blade. With the referee distracted, The Bunny was able to sneak a pair of brass knuckles to the “Mad King” for a super-charged spinning back fist.
Updated Lineup:
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley & PAC & Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
— Lumberjack Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston
— #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royale
— Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
— The Marriage of Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford
After Kingston beat Archer last night utilizing outside interference, @AEW GM @TonyKhan will even the odds for a rematch as Eddie Kingston will face Lance Archer in a Lumberjack match at #BeachBreak, next Wed, Feb 3rd on #AEWDynamite, tix are on sale now https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/el4nlHV61P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
AEW
Amanda Huber Reveals AEW’s Celebration Of Life Was Brodie Lee’s Funeral
Amanda Huber has recently revealed that AEW’s Celebration Of Life episode will be serving as the funeral for Jon Huber.
Amanda Huber spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast this week where she spoke openly about her husband and his passing. During the interview, she revealed there won’t be a traditional funeral for Jon due to COVID-19, as she doesn’t want to risk anybody’s health.
Instead, Amanda revealed that the incredible AEW Celebration Of Life episode was Jon’s funeral, as she mentioned the outpouring of love that she’s received from the wrestling community.
“After being in the hospital with him, and knowing he didn’t have COVID but knowing that ECMO was how they treat patients with COVID and seeing the devastation, I was like, we can’t do this. His AEW Celebration Of Life, that was his funeral. The outpouring of love from the wrestling community has been unreal, the amout of people from every corner of the wrestling world they’ve reached out to me and had their stories about Jon and all of that, it’s been kind of breathtaking to hear these stories and how he touched people. I would have loved to have done a funeral but I just can’t, I can’t risk anybody else’s health so the AEW show that was put on, that was his send off, that was his funeral, that was his way of sending goodbye to him.”
If the above quote is used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcription.
🔊 SOUND ON 🔊
Amanda Huber speaks candidly about her late husband, Jon Huber's (Mr. Brodie Lee) final days, the lung issues that took his life, & why she's not holding a traditional funeral.
LISTEN to #AEWUnrestricted: https://t.co/5niCa8TTeO@RefAubrey @TonySchiavone24 pic.twitter.com/2gn6WrKz6u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
AEW
Tony Khan Apologizes To Fans For AEW Dynamite Streaming Problem
There was a slight issue with the streaming of AEW Dynamite last night for some viewers, and Tony Khan took to social media to apologize.
There was a technical problem with the TNT app last night as well as YouTube TV and Huu which caused a problem for AEW Dynamite, meaning most fans watching via those platforms missed out on the Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston match.
Tony Khan apologized to anybody who missed the opening of the show, and put over the match between Archer and Kingston, revealing it would go on AEW’s YouTube in full after for people to enjoy.
I’m so sorry that fans streaming #AEWDynamite were unable to see the opening of tonight’s show in their apps. TNT fixed the issue & got it working again. Archer vs. Kingston was a tremendous match. After this show we’ll put it on YouTube, please enjoy the rest of this great show! https://t.co/9R3KZESqDV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 28, 2021
True to his word, the full match is now available for people to view:
AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (1/27): Young Bucks & Good Brothers Team Up, Kingston vs Archer, Cody Answers SHAQ
AEW Dynamite Results
January 27, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
— Eddie Kingston def. Lance Archer. A good, stiff fight between two mean guys beating the hell out of each other until The Butcher & The Blade dragged a knocked out Jake Roberts to the ramp. The Bunny handed Kingston a pair of brass knuckles, which he used to hit a spinning back fist to win.
— Jon Moxley appeared in a vignette promoting next week’s six-man tag team main event. I’d rather you just watch it than have to try and recap one of the best promo guys in the business:
.@JonMoxley understands the circumstances involved.
But, at Beach Break next Wednesday – a fight is still a fight.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Rbb789zknA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
— Sting and Darby Allin were shown hanging out in an abandoned building. Sting talked about being called a “hoodlum” and turned it over to a real hoodlum in Allin, who threw his skateboard threw a window. Sting admitted that maybe he is a hoodlum, breaking several windows with his baseball bat. It is “showtime” at AEW Revolution.
— Chris Jericho & MJF def. The Varsity Blonds. This was a good showcase for Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, who got in a ton of offense. Both Jericho and MJF sold their asses off for them.
— Cody Rhodes came out for an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone. He got right down to it and said the original “pitch” was him and his wife Brandi taking on SHAQ and Jade Cargill at AEW Revolution. Clearly that’s not going to happen because he’s going to be a daddy. Arn Anderson told a story about the night Dusty Rhodes tore the house down and jumped on a jet to make it home in time to see the birth of his baby boy. The crowd chanted for Dusty and Cody got a bit choked up in the moment. Arn said that SHAQ is a major name and wrestling him is a major opportunity for him and for AEW. He knows that Brandi can’t be in that match as planned, but he wants Cody to consider someone else… Red Velvet made her way out with a ton of confidence and in no uncertain terms told Cody that she was going to “stir her bitch ass up”.
— Hangman Page def. Ryan Nemeth. Matt Hardy came out to watch the match. Afterwards Hardy explained he was there because he thinks Hangman is a nice guy, but he seems lost. Looks like another group is trying to recruit Hangman…
— Jungle Boy def. Dax Harwood. A great television match that went 15 minutes, if not longer. I really like Jungle Boy getting a strong singles win over a guy who, because he’s purely a tag team specialist, it really doesn’t matter if he loses in this setting. Wheeler attacked him and Luchasaurus after the match. They handcuffed Luchasaurus to the ropes and cut the horns off his mask! Marko Stunt ran out with SCU to chase them off.
— Team Taz beat the hell out of some people selling Sting merch. Ricky Starks destroyed the table by yeeting a man through it like he weighed nothing.
— Dr. Britt Baker DMD def. Shanna. Baker was great here and looked right into the camera before she applied the Lockjaw. Distraction finish thanks to an assist from Reba. Thunder Rosa ran out and chased them off after the match.
— While the date has not yet been confirmed, Riho will make her return soon wrestling Serena Deeb in the first round of the 16-woman eliminator. Looking for confirmation, but I believe one side will be the U.S. bracket and the other side the Japan bracket.
— The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order in an 8-man tag team match. The Bucks got the win after a crazy brawl with the Meltzer Driver.
— The Bucks announced that they have been added to the tag team battle royale next week, and if they win they get to hand pick their next challengers. They teased that it would be the Good Brothers and both teamed threw up the “too sweet”. Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley ran out and cleaned house. Fenix took out the Bucks with a springboard double dropkick. Kenny Omega ran out to take a Paradigm Shift from Moxley to end the show.
Private Party To Challenge For IMPACT World Tag Team Titles At ‘No Surrender’
Lumberjack Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Beach Break, Updated Lineup
Japanese Wrestling Legend Meiko Satomura Returning to WWE
Charlotte Flair Discusses Taking Time Off & Current Storyline With Ric Flair
Amanda Huber Reveals AEW’s Celebration Of Life Was Brodie Lee’s Funeral
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT Results (1/28): Dusty Cup Continues, Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Join Forces!
-
WWE1 day ago
Backstage News On Jessamyn Duke’s WWE Status
-
AEW2 days ago
Brooke Havok, First Student Of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Makes In-Ring Debut On AEW DARK
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/26): Eight-Man Main Event, Brian Myers vs Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona In Action
-
AEW22 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results (1/27): Young Bucks & Good Brothers Team Up, Kingston vs Archer, Cody Answers SHAQ
-
Impact2 days ago
Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)
-
Impact2 days ago
Trey Miguel Returns To IMPACT Wrestling
-
AEW11 hours ago
Amanda Huber Reveals AEW’s Celebration Of Life Was Brodie Lee’s Funeral