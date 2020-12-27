Luther Reflects On Main Eventing AEW Dynamite

AEW’s Luther recently spoke with Fightful.com where he reflected on getting the chance to main event AEW Dynamite.

Luther teamed up with Serpentico on the October 7 episode of the show, which was the 30-year celebration of Chris Jericho’s career.

The duo worked together to take on Jake Hager and Chris Jericho, which was a major opportunity for Luther, who has typically been used on Dark prior to that.

Luther spoke how he reacted to the news itself, admitting that he was actually happier for Serpentico than he was for himself.

“I was told about it a week or two before. They brought it up to me and I was like, ‘Woah.’ Serpentico was pretty jazzed. Who would have thought that we would get that chance? It’s a memory that will be with me forever. I think for [Serpentico] too. I was so happy for Serpentico. I was almost more happy for him than me. I was happy for Chris’ celebration, but Serpentico came on as a daily guy for the COVID matches, we got put together as a random thing, which really worked. We gelled really well together and next thing you know we got to (main event Dynamite),” he said.

Luther spoke about his performance itself during the match, revealing he had an issue with his shoes on the night.

“I tried my best,” he said about his performance. “I don’t want to make any excuses or anything, I did everything I had to do. I got a little something on my shoes that made my shoes super slippery. I got new shoes now. So, it was odd, and then I got into my head a little bit. I still tried. One of the best bat catches in wrestling history, I think. I did a good bat catch. Baseball is my thing.”

Jericho and Hager were victorious in the bout, leading to an even bigger celebration for “The Demo God.”

Luther has returned to AEW Dark where he continues to team with Serpentico