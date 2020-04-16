‘Machine Gun’ Karl Anderson Teases Return To Japan

Just 24 hours after being released from WWE, former Raw Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson has posted a video on Twitter teasing his return to Japan.

Known as the “Machine Gun” throughout his 8-year run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Anderson is a co-founder of the original Bullet Club faction, a 3-time World Tag League winner, and a 4-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

Anderson was one of more than 30 WWE and NXT Superstars, backstage producers, coaches, referees, etc. that were released from the company this week as a part of COVID-19 related cutbacks. That doesn’t include the many, many office employees affected by the cuts.

The video, which you can check out below, simply shows a plane taking off from Santa Monica, California and landing in Tokyo, Japan while New Japan commentary plays in the background. At this point it’s all conjecture, but it will be interesting to see if Anderson’s long-time tag team partner Luke Gallows stays with him for whatever comes next.