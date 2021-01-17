Madison Rayne Announces Her Retirement From IMPACT Wrestling

Madison Rayne has retired from professional wrestling.

The five-time Knockouts Champion officially announced the news herself tonight during the IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill pre-show on AXS TV.

Madison then made an appearance during the pay-per-view itself, along with fellow legend Gail Kim, presenting the brand new Knockouts Tag Team Championships to the winners of an eight-team tournament, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

It was reported in December that Rayne would be stepping away from her position as a color commentator for IMPACT Wrestling to pursue a full-time job outside of the wrestling business. She wrestled her final independent match against Kylie Rae for Warrior Wrestling in 2020.