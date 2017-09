It looks like WWE has signed one of MMA’s Four Horsewomen, as Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler has reportedly signed with WWE.

Fellow Horsewoman Jessamyn Duke recently confirmed during a Twitch broadcast that Baszler has signed with WWE.

Baszler, who is 37 years old, is currently the reigning women’s champion in AIW, Premier Wrestling, and New Horizon Pro Wrestling, so she’ll likely need to drop those titles at some point before she’s a full-timer in WWE.