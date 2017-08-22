Major Backstage Update On WWE’s Main Event Plan For WrestleMania 34

John Cena returned to the Raw brand on Monday night, which marked the beginning of the build to him facing off against Roman Reigns. As of this writing, a one-on-one match between the two hasn’t been announced for the No Mercy pay-per-view, but it’ll probably happen soon.

In fact, it has to happen soon, because it won’t happen at WrestleMania 34, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who, on Monday’s Wrestling Observer Radio said that the current plan for the main event at next year’s WrestleMania is still Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

“It is still [Lesnar vs. Reigns] at WrestleMania. Well, it’s not still because it was actually not gonna be, it was gonna be Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and then when they switched it to the four way it went back to Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, so it’s back again. I mean, it could change again, but that is the plan right now.”