Major Changes Reported For Tonight’s WWE Clash Of Champions Match Card

Just hours before WWE Clash of Champions is set to go live on the air, a new report from POST Wrestling claims two big title matches for tonight’s show have either been changed, or scrapped entirely.

Both matches are from WWE’s women’s division, unfortunately, with the Smackdown Women’s title match between champion Bayley and challenger Nikki Cross no longer taking place at all.

Cross did not appear on Friday Night Smackdown this past week, although WWE continued to promote the bout on the show and all weekend on their digital platforms. For what it’s worth, Alexa Bliss did appear and has been trading verbal jabs with the champ on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/AlexaBliss_WWE/status/1310285619650797569?s=20

The other match reportedly changed for Clash of Champions tonight had Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott of the recently reconciled Riott Squad.

Unless no one told Shayna, it looks like the champions may still be in action tonight in some shape or form, as the “Queen of Spades” posted a sneak peak at her new gear just 20 minutes before this article went live (3:20 PM ET).