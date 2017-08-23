Major GFW Star Reportedly Leaving Company

– According to PWInsider.com, GFW star Low Ki is reportedly finished with the company.

It’s believed that Low Ki asked and was granted his release from GFW, and the split was said to be amicable. However, there seem to be various possible reasons why he left the company.

It’s rumored that Low Ki was unhappy with GFW’s creative plans for him, which have him in thje X-Division Title picture heading into Bound for Glory, and not the Heavyweight Title picture. Another version claims that Ki is leaving due to financial reasons.