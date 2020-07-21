Major Indie Name To Answer Cody’s Open Challenge On AEW Dynamite This Week

With All Elite Wrestling’s three-week run of television specials now behind us, the TNT Championship Open Challenge is set to return this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will once again put his belt on the line, just one week after narrowly defeating a game Sonny Kiss – not to mention receiving an earful from manager Arn Anderson for not taking the bout or his challenger seriously enough.

While Cody’s opponent will remain a mystery right up until the match itself, Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that the competitor is “one of the top independent wrestlers in the world”.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.