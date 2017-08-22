Major Injury Update On Big Cass

Things aren’t looking good for Big Cass, who was injured during his match with former tag team partner Enzo Amore on Raw.

WWE recently provided an update on Big Cass on their website, and, as previously mentioned, things don’t look good for the seven footer.

Here’s what ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson had to say about Cass’ injury:

“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report.”