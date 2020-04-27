Major Name Announced For Monday Night Raw Tonight

The USA Network has officially announced that Triple H will make his return to Monday Night Raw TONIGHT, as the 25th anniversary of the King of King’s in WWE continues.
Triple H was a featured guest on Friday Night Smackdown last week to honor The Game’s legendary career – although he ended up being ribbed by his friends and family, including Shawn Michaels and even father-in-law Vince McMahon.
Also scheduled for Raw tonight is a triple threat match between Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Asuka as they prepare for the six-woman Money in the Bank ladder match in less than two weeks’ time. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will also be signing the contract for their title match.
This takes sharing a ride with a friend to a whole new level.
Don't miss a moment of @TripleH's return to #WWERaw TONIGHT at 8/7c on USA. pic.twitter.com/aiB86ME9qW
— USA Network (@USA_Network) April 27, 2020