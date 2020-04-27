Major Name Announced For Monday Night Raw Tonight

The USA Network has officially announced that Triple H will make his return to Monday Night Raw TONIGHT, as the 25th anniversary of the King of King’s in WWE continues.

Triple H was a featured guest on Friday Night Smackdown last week to honor The Game’s legendary career – although he ended up being ribbed by his friends and family, including Shawn Michaels and even father-in-law Vince McMahon.

Also scheduled for Raw tonight is a triple threat match between Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Asuka as they prepare for the six-woman Money in the Bank ladder match in less than two weeks’ time. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will also be signing the contract for their title match.