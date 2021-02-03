Major Name Heading To WWE NXT This Wednesday Night

For the first time ever, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make his way to the Capitol Wrestling Center for this Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

The “Rated-R Superstar” is coming off an historic Royal Rumble victory, but is keeping the decision at to who he will face in the main event of WrestleMania 37 close to the chest.

We have already seen Edge come face-to-face with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, so his arrival on the black-and-gold brand can only be interpreted as a warning shot to the current NXT Champion Finn Balor.

We also know that Edge will be on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, so it would appear as though he is making the rounds before he decides on which world championship to go after on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Join us this Wednesday night for WWE NXT live coverage at 8:00 PM ET.