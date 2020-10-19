Major Name Returning On Monday Night Raw

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will make her return to television tonight on the season premiere of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
The 12-time WWE and NXT women’s champion was last seen at NXT TakeOver: In Your House back in June, after which she took time off for surgery in order to repair a ruptured breast implant. It was announced last week in the 2020 WWE Draft that Flair would remain a part of the red brand going forward.
.@MsCharlotteWWE is set to make her dramatic in-ring return TONIGHT on #WWERaw! It goes down LIVE, at 8e/7c, on USA Network! pic.twitter.com/nbVT1haDID
