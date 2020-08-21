Major Name Returning To Kick Off ‘ThunderDome’ Debut On Friday Night Smackdown

WWE has officially confirmed that Vince McMahon himself will be returning to television this evening to kick off Friday Night Smackdown.

Tonight’s show will feature the highly anticipated debut of the “ThunderDome”, a state of the art set created by WWE at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL for television tapings and pay-per-views.

The set is equipped with a huge video wall that will be filled with actual fans streaming in live, similar to the custom arena created by the NBA for their ongoing season.

Also announced for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown is AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental title, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Lucha House Party for the tag team titles, Big E vs. Sheamus, and more.