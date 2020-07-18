Major Names Sign With IMPACT Wrestling, To Appear Live At Slammiversary Tonight

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling, and will be appearing live on pay-per-view tonight at Slammiversary. The duo announced the news themselves on Twitter.

Sportskeeda reporter Gary Cassidy first broke the news that Gallows and Anderson had signed with IMPACT a little over two weeks ago, noting that their contract allows the former IWGP Tag Team Champions to work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling when they are eventually able to travel internationally again.

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/pnAV0jNe12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2020

IMPACT has been outright promising major, major surprises at Slammiversary tonight, from the possible return of Aces & Eights, to names like Curt Hawkins, EC3, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis, Eric Young, Bully Ray, James Storm, Sting, Kurt Angle and many more teased.

