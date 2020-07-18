ProWrestling.com
Major Names Sign With IMPACT Wrestling, To Appear Live At Slammiversary Tonight

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling, and will be appearing live on pay-per-view tonight at Slammiversary. The duo announced the news themselves on Twitter.

Sportskeeda reporter Gary Cassidy first broke the news that Gallows and Anderson had signed with IMPACT a little over two weeks ago, noting that their contract allows the former IWGP Tag Team Champions to work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling when they are eventually able to travel internationally again.

IMPACT has been outright promising major, major surprises at Slammiversary tonight, from the possible return of Aces & Eights, to names like Curt Hawkins, EC3, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis, Eric Young, Bully Ray, James Storm, Sting, Kurt Angle and many more teased.

