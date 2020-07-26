Major Number One Contender’s Match Set For WWE Raw; Winner Heads To WWE SummerSlam

WWE has announced a major match for the upcoming edition of WWE Raw which will have an impact on WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.
Monday will see a major triple threat tag team match where the Viking Raiders will face Angel Garza and Andrade, as well as Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.
Whichever team manages to be victorious will then head to WWE SummerSlam for a shot at the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.
WWE.com stated:
Ricochet & Alexander have gelled seamlessly to form one of the most exciting tag teams in WWE, using their incredible quickness to make their opponents’ heads spin. If they can establish a fast pace and take to the skies in the early goings of this Triple Threat Tag Team Match, they could be too much for their opponents to handle.
The Viking Raiders have become pals with The Street Profits in recent weeks and months, enjoying a game of one-upmanship against Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins in the “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” challenge, but the former titleholders are undoubtedly eyeing another opportunity at the tandem prize. If Erik & Ivar can turn the bout into an exchange of power moves and haymakers against their much smaller opponents, they will almost certainly have the inside track to The Biggest Event of the Summer.
Andrade & Angel Garza have each tasted singles gold in WWE, but neither has won any tag team accolades, and sharing the spotlight has been quite a challenge for both bombastic Superstars. Although they do occasionally butt heads and get under each other’s skin, Zelina Vega’s charges have proven to be an effective tag team when they’re on the same page, and they’ll certainly have a chance on Raw, provided they can get along.