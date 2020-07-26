Major Number One Contender’s Match Set For WWE Raw; Winner Heads To WWE SummerSlam

WWE has announced a major match for the upcoming edition of WWE Raw which will have an impact on WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam event.

Monday will see a major triple threat tag team match where the Viking Raiders will face Angel Garza and Andrade, as well as Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.

Whichever team manages to be victorious will then head to WWE SummerSlam for a shot at the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

WWE.com stated: