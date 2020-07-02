SPOILERS: NXT Superstar Spoils Next Week’s Great American Bash Champion vs Champion Main Event

The following report contains **MAJOR SPOILERS** for part two of The Great American Bash. If you somehow looked past the obvious SPOILER warning in the title, this is your final opportunity to stop and reevaluate your life decisions.

An NXT Superstar appears to have inadvertently leaked the results of next week’s huge Champion vs. Champion winner-take-all main event, set to headline the return of The Great American Bash.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE actually taped part two of their USA Network special last night at the Performance Center. The final bout of the evening saw NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee put both of their titles on the line.

As first reported by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, wrestler Saurav Gurjar posted a photo on his Instagram story that showed Keith Lee in the ring with what appears to be both titles, surrounded by pyro and copious amounts of confetti. The photo, which you can see at THIS LINK, was later removed.

Lee earned the opportunity to face Cole with both titles on the line after successfully defending his North American title in a triple threat match last Wednesday night, defeating Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano.

While the photo itself is fairly damning, because the show is pre-recorded and leaks have otherwise been kept to a surprising minimum, we recommend taking this with a grain of salt.

It’s not unimaginable that WWE may have taped multiple endings for the bout, or could even be trying to swerve the audience by leaking the original photo. It was just a few weeks ago that Brie Bella posted a photo of the Intercontinental title with Daniel Bryan’s sideplates on it, only for AJ Styles to win the belt in their match.