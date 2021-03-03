Major Tag Team Match Set To Open Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed that Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will open tonight’s AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads.

Considering the magnitude of such a match airing for free on TNT, it was assumed the bout would go on last. It remains to be seen what will close out the final Dynamite before Revolution.

TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at THE CROSSROADS before Revolution we’re kicking off the show LIVE on TNT at 8/7c in a massive way as @CodyRhodes & @Thee_Red_Velvet partner to battle @NBA Hall of Famer @SHAQ & @Jade_Cargill! Do not miss a minute of this historic clash at 8pm on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ejNhdhvNkL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2021

In addition to the final build for Revolution, tonight’s Dynamite will also feature the first AEW appearance from Paul Wight, formerly known as the Big Show.

We’ll also see Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals to determine who will challenge AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida this Sunday.

Below is the complete advertised lineup:

Paul Wight appears

Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference

Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen

Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier

FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals

Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill will open the show

We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite coverage right here at ProWrestling.com starting a 8 p.m. ET.