Major Tag Team Match Set To Open Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Published

7 hours ago

on

AEW has confirmed that Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will open tonight’s AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads.

Considering the magnitude of such a match airing for free on TNT, it was assumed the bout would go on last. It remains to be seen what will close out the final Dynamite before Revolution.


In addition to the final build for Revolution, tonight’s Dynamite will also feature the first AEW appearance from Paul Wight, formerly known as the Big Show.

We’ll also see Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals to determine who will challenge AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida this Sunday.

Below is the complete advertised lineup:

  • Paul Wight appears
  • Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
  • Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen
  • Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
  • FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
  • Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals
  • Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill will open the show

We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite coverage right here at ProWrestling.com starting a 8 p.m. ET.

Tony Khan Announces Change To AEW Dynamite Tag Team Match

Published

1 day ago

on

Mar 2, 2021

By

Tony Khan has booked Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Hangman Adam Page and John Silver for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads.

Khan tweeted on Tuesday that he’s making a change to an advertised match after talking to a friend. AEW then posted a video with Matt Hardy explaining that he wants to face Hangman Page this Wednesday.


Matt Hardy, Private Party, and TH2 were originally advertised to take on Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and 5 in a ten-man tag team match.

It appears Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page in a “Big Money” match is still scheduled Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday:

  • Paul Wight appears
  • Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
  • Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen
  • Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
  • FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
  • Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals
  • Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill

AEW

AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Set For This Week’s Dynamite

Published

2 days ago

on

Mar 1, 2021

By

The final match of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament has been determined.

Nyla Rose defeated Thunder Rosa on Monday’s exclusive YouTube stream to advance. Rose is now the US finalist and will take on Japanese finalist Ryo Mizunami on Wednesday’s Dynamite.


The winner of Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday at AEW Revolution.

Monday’s stream also saw non-tournament matches as Madi Wrenkowski beat Leva Bates and Leyla Hirsch defeated Miranda Alize.

Below is the updated lineup for Dynamite: The Crossroads.

  • Paul Wight appears
  • Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
  • Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno & 5 vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party & TH2
  • Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
  • FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
  • Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals
  • Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill

AEW

AEW Women’s Tournament Matches Added To YouTube, Tony Khan On Streaming Issues

Published

2 days ago

on

Mar 1, 2021

By

Tony Khan

AEW had some streaming issues for its Women’s Tournament and Tony Khan took to social media to comment on that.

International fans were not able to view the eliminator matches on Sunday, and because of that Tony Khan decided to put them all on YouTube for free, allowing everyone to see them.


The matches include:

  • Thunder Rosa vs. Riho
  • Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami

As well as those tournament matches, there was also the following six-woman bout that featured Hikaru Shida, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, Emi Sakura, Veny, and Maki Itoh.

