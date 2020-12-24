Major Update On Candice LeRae’s Medical Status Following WarGames Injuries

Despite concerns that Candice LeRae may have sustained a broken wrist or arm during her recent performance at NXT Takeover: WarGames, the damage was thankfully not as serious as previously anticipated.

LeRae and husband Johnny Gargano were both interviewed by Sports Illustrated ahead of tonight’s “A Very Gargano Christmas” special on WWE NXT television.

“My arm didn’t break, my wrist didn’t break, so that’s my Christmas miracle,” she told SI’s Justin Barrasso. “I’ve been having some rib tenderness from when Shotzi landed on me, but I’m surprised and thankful that my arm wasn’t broken.”

In the interview it was also revealed that Candice actually waited around after her match, with damaged ribs and what she thought was a broken arm, to watch her husband’s match, in which he won back the NXT North American Championship. The two went to the hospital together afterwards.

