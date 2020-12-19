Impact
Major Update On Madison Rayne’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling
A major cornerstone of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division is on her way out of the wrestling business.
According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, five-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne will be stepping away from her position with the company in order to accept a full-time position outside of the wrestling business. She is currently the color commentator for IMPACT alongside Josh Matthews, her real-life husband.
Rayne got her start in the midwest during the late 2000s and signed with IMPACT, then known as TNA Wrestling, in January 2009. Outside of her five runs with the Knockouts title, she was also a major member of the Beautiful People, and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Gail Kim.
After 15 years in the business Rayne slowed down her in-ring career to rare appearances only in 2020, wrestling only a small handful of matches. In September, she wrestled her final independent match ever at Warrior Wrestling in Chicago, a tremendous bout against Kylie Rae that I had the pleasure of seeing live and producing some video packages for.
Impact
Super X-Cup Tournament Returning At Impact Wrestling Genesis
Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that the Super X-Cup tournament will return on January 9 during the next Impact Plus event Genesis. The tournament will see the top X-Division stars battle it out for the coveted Super X-Cup trophy.
Details and participant announcements are still to come, per Impact’s official Twitter account.
BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis – stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy!
Stay tuned for more details and news about participants! pic.twitter.com/iKGmZxu76l
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 17, 2020
The tournament has been used on and off since 2003 in TNA. The last Super X-Cup champion was crowned in 2017 when Dezmond Xavier beat Taiji Ishimori in the finals. Talents such as Davey Richards, ACH, Sammy Guevara, Drago, Andrew Everett, and Idris Abraham also competed that year under the GFW/Impact banner.
Genesis will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Impact
“I Quit” Match Confirmed For 2021 IMPACT Wrestling Genesis Special
Moose has accepted a challenge from Willie Mack for an “I Quit” match at the IMPACT Wrestling Genesis special on January 9.
Mack scored a DQ victory over the TNA World Heavyweight Champion at last month’s Turning Point special on IMPACT Plus. The following week on television, Moose won a No Disqualification match when the referee deemed that Mack could no longer compete.
This all led to a big brawl on IMPACT this Tuesday night, with Willie Mack claiming that no referee was going to tell him when he’s done fighting. A hoard of officials and security guards – which Moose mocked for being failed indie wrestlers – had to get in between the two heavyweights stars.
This is the first match confirmed for Genesis, which will air live exclusively on IMPACT Plus. While there are several obvious potential matches based on current storylines, the much bigger IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view is just one week later.
AEW
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW President Tony Khan made another appearance on IMPACT Wrestling this Tuesday night, taking out more “ad time” on AXS TV in order to fire more shots across the bow at IMPACT EVP Don Callis and his own world champion Kenny Omega.
While last week’s appearance could only be described as “smug” at best, the duo absolutely ripped into IMPACT this time around. Khan, making sure to get every inch of his biceps in the shot, offered to give Callis lessons on the pro wrestling business should he appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night.
“We did our biggest rating of the year, I got one of the greatest champions in the world, and he’s out there doing free press for us that I’m not paying for,” Khan gloated about last week’s huge episode on TNT. Schiavone also spent most of the segment blatantly trashing the IMPACT brand and network.
“Lesson number one would be where to watch AXS. I don’t even know where to find it. If you ask your Smart TV to put on AXS it says, ‘Dude why?'”
Check out the clip above.
Major Update On Madison Rayne’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling
WWE Smackdown Results – Live Now: Street Profits Defend Their Gold, Bayley vs Belair
Otis Addresses Reports Of More Training At WWE Performance Center
Backstage News On Who Is Responsible For Roman Reigns’ Recent Booking
The Lucha Bros Reportedly Signed New AEW Contracts In August
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Anybody “Comes Close To Randy Orton”
-
WWE1 day ago
Firefly Inferno Stipulation Added To Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WWE TLC
-
WWE14 hours ago
Alexa Bliss Reveals Why She’s Been Missing From WWE Television
-
WWE15 hours ago
Sasha Banks Fights Iconic Star Wars Character In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Finale
-
WWE2 days ago
Bianca Belair Reveals Which WWE Legend Helped Create Her Gimmick
-
WWE12 hours ago
Daniel Bryan’s Original WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponent Revealed
-
WWE7 hours ago
Backstage News On Riddle’s WWE Contract Status & Royal Rumble Plans
-
AEW2 days ago
Kenny Omega’s Next World Title Defense Set For AEW New Year’s Smash Night One