Major Update On Madison Rayne’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling

A major cornerstone of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division is on her way out of the wrestling business.

According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, five-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne will be stepping away from her position with the company in order to accept a full-time position outside of the wrestling business. She is currently the color commentator for IMPACT alongside Josh Matthews, her real-life husband.

Rayne got her start in the midwest during the late 2000s and signed with IMPACT, then known as TNA Wrestling, in January 2009. Outside of her five runs with the Knockouts title, she was also a major member of the Beautiful People, and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Gail Kim.

After 15 years in the business Rayne slowed down her in-ring career to rare appearances only in 2020, wrestling only a small handful of matches. In September, she wrestled her final independent match ever at Warrior Wrestling in Chicago, a tremendous bout against Kylie Rae that I had the pleasure of seeing live and producing some video packages for.