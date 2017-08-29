Major Update On Ric Flair’s Health

Wendy Barlow, the fianceé of Ric Flair, has posted an update on the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s health, and it looks like the Nature Boy is doing significantly better than he was just a few days ago.

On Monday, Barlow said on her Facebook page that she has “witnessed a miracle”:

“I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle,” said Barlow. “He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much. He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think.”