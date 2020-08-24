Major WWE NXT Superstar To Debut On Monday Night Raw This Week

During tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view WWE officially announced that Keith Lee would make his debut as a member of the Monday Night Raw this week, live at the ThunderDome.

Lee dropped the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross this Saturday night in the main event of NXT TakeOver: XXX, and it would appear that was his sendoff from the black-and-yellow brand.

While this is technically the big man’s debut as an actual member of the Raw roster, it will not be his first time appearing on a main roster show.

Lee was a big part of last year’s road to Survivor Series, where he and the NXT brand invaded both Raw and Smackdown en route to a massive 5-on-5-on-5 elimination match at the annual event.

He also had a big moment in the 2020 Royal Rumble, entering the bout at #13 and coming face-to-face with a visibly impressed Brock Lesnar, before eventually being eliminated by the “Beast Incarnate”.