AEW
Maki Itoh Revealed As Britt Baker’s Surprise Tag Team Partner At AEW Revolution
Maki Itoh is All Elite!
The Japanese wrestling star made a surprise appearance at AEW Revolution tonight, teaming with Dr. Britt Baker DMD on The Buy-In kickoff show. The good doctor was originally supposed to partner with her lackey “Reba” to take on Riho and Thunder Rosa, but a questionable “doctor’s note” created an opening for a surprise last minute addition to the match.
Itoh recently competed in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. While she lost in the first round to tournament winner Ryo Mizunami, she was an instant hit with the fans and there was a lot of support on social media to bring her to the U.S.
Itoh’s appearance was actually something of a surprise given a very busy schedule in Japan. She actually wrestled two matches in the Futari No Princess Max Heart Tournament for TJPW on Saturday before jumping on a plane to be in action for The Buy-In.
.@maki_itoh is here in Jacksonville, FL at @dailysplace for your #AEWRevolution buy-in.
Watch the buy-in now – https://t.co/5x6GDljhCE
Order #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/10uN2JA246
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
It's a mood
Order #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/vpKP785eFM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
AEW
‘All Ego’ Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut In Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match
The “E” in “AEW” now stands for “EGO”.
Revealed as the sixth member of the Face of the Revolution ladder match at tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, “All Ego” Ethan Page has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling — a debut many years in the making.
Page’s contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired at the end of 2020 and it was well known at the time that there was serious interest from most of the major companies in signing him.
He had options, which likely resulted in him signing the most lucrative contract of his wrestling career, but AEW was always the most likely destination. Page competed at the original ALL IN event in Chicago and is well liked by most, if not all of the major decision-makers in AEW.
Ethan Page is a 14-year pro from Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada. He and Josh Alexander as The North were one of the best tag team in the world until their recent split, and hold the record for the longest IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship reign in history. He is also the founder of the Alpha-1 Wrestling promotion in Oshawa.
AEW
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
Featured above is The Buy-In kickoff show ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and the rest of the AEW announce crew run down all the action, plus a big tag team match featuring Riho and Thunder Rosa teaming up to take on Dr. Britt Baker DMD and… well, we’re not exactly sure just yet! We’ll have to wait and find out!
AEW
AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS: EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATH MATCH, STING RETURNS TO ACTION
AEW Revolution
March 7, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
* * *
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Pre-Show: 7:30 PM ET
How To Watch: B/R Live and PPV
* * *
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD
Big Money Match
Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy
Street Fight
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin & Sting
Kip Sabian & Miro vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy
Casino Tag Team Royale
Bear Country vs. The Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Private Party vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) vs. The Sydal Brothers vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Gunn Club vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. SCU vs. The Natural Nightmares vs. Varsity Blonds vs. Jurassic Express
The Buy-In Match
Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Rebel
Use the navigational boxes or links provided above and below to check out our detailed play-by-play coverage of each match!
‘All Ego’ Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut In Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match
Maki Itoh Revealed As Britt Baker’s Surprise Tag Team Partner At AEW Revolution
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS: EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATH MATCH, STING RETURNS TO ACTION
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #9)
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
Report: Update On Plans For The WWE Championship At WrestleMania 37
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
Trending
-
AEW5 hours ago
AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS: EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATH MATCH, STING RETURNS TO ACTION
-
WWE1 day ago
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
-
WWE13 hours ago
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
-
AEW1 day ago
Kenny Omega Reveals Rules For AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
-
WWE1 day ago
Booker T, Mark Henry & Ron Simmons Comment On Bobby Lashley Winning WWE Title
-
AEW1 day ago
15 Teams Announced For AEW Revolution Casino Tag Team Royale
-
WWE14 hours ago
Apollo Crews Discusses His Recent Gimmick Change
-
WWE12 hours ago
Bad Bunny Has Reportedly Impressed People In WWE