Maki Itoh is All Elite!

The Japanese wrestling star made a surprise appearance at AEW Revolution tonight, teaming with Dr. Britt Baker DMD on The Buy-In kickoff show. The good doctor was originally supposed to partner with her lackey “Reba” to take on Riho and Thunder Rosa, but a questionable “doctor’s note” created an opening for a surprise last minute addition to the match.

Itoh recently competed in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. While she lost in the first round to tournament winner Ryo Mizunami, she was an instant hit with the fans and there was a lot of support on social media to bring her to the U.S.

Itoh’s appearance was actually something of a surprise given a very busy schedule in Japan. She actually wrestled two matches in the Futari No Princess Max Heart Tournament for TJPW on Saturday before jumping on a plane to be in action for The Buy-In.