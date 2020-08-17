Man Arrested At Sonya Deville’s Home For Armed Burglary & Attempted Kidnapping

A man was arrested early Sunday at the home of professional wrestler and WWE Superstar Daria Berenato, aka Sonya Deville, and is being charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary and attempted armed kidnapping.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 24-year-old Phillip A. Thomas II was arrested by Hillsborough County police after triggering an alarm at Berenato’s residence. Officers found him in the home with multiple suspicious items including a knife, plastic zip ties and duct tape.

“Thomas cut a hole in the patio screen and remained on the patio three to four hours while watching and listening through the windows,” the Times confirmed.

Following the incident, Berenato tweeted, “Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance.”

Thomas, a North Carolina resident, has reportedly been planning the failed abduction for the last 8 months, and according to a news release from Hillsborough police, has been stalking the wrestler on social media for many years. He is currently being held without bail.