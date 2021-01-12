Connect with us

WWE

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Declare 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Spots

Published

49 mins ago

on

The field continues to grow for WWE’s Royal Rumble matches this year.

Coming out of this week’s Monday Night Raw, we now know that Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke will compete in the 30-woman match.


Despite their declaration, the tandem came up short against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Monday. Jax is confirmed for the Rumble, while Baszler is keeping her participation a mystery.

Below is the updated pay-per-view lineup coming out of Raw.

WWE Royal Rumble
Sunday, January 31, 2021

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke confirmed

WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce

Related Topics:

WWE

WWE Championship Match Still Scheduled For Royal Rumble

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 11, 2021

By

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has officially accepted Goldberg’s challenge for a title match at Royal Rumble.

McIntyre is currently quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test, leaving some doubt as to whether the match would still go on. The Scotsman noted on this week’s Raw that he has yet to exhibit symptoms.


WWE is proceeding with their plans, though the card is always subject to change.

As noted, Goldberg returned to WWE TV last week during Raw Legends Night to confront the WWE Champion. This will be Goldberg’s first match since WrestleMania 36 when he lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman.

As Drew mentioned in his promo above, Goldberg has yet to hold WWE’s most prestigious prize.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view will emanate from Tampa Bay on January 31. Below is the current card.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley confirmed

WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce

Continue Reading

WWE

Kofi Kingston Out Of Action With Broken Jaw

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jan 11, 2021

By

WWE SmackDown Live

WWE commentators announced during this week’s Monday Night Raw that Kofi Kingston is out of action with a broken jaw.

Kingston last competed on the January 4th Raw alongside Xavier Woods in a winning effort against The Miz and John Morrison. It’s being assumed that Kingston’s injury is legitimate, though there may be WWE stars quarantined due to Drew McIntyre’s positive COVID-19 test.


With Kingston out of action, Woods competed against Retribution’s T-BAR on Raw. Woods ultimately fell short against the numbers game as T-BAR won via pinfall.

It remains to be seen when the former WWE Champion will return to action. In comparison, NXT Champion Finn Balor was recently out with a broken jaw for over two months following surgery.

Continue Reading

WWE

Triple H vs. Randy Orton Confirmed To Headline Tonight’s WWE Raw

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jan 11, 2021

By

It is official.

Triple H has accepted Randy Orton’s challenge for a singles match in the main event of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw.


The challenge was laid out in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Triple H came out to address other matters, but Orton interrupted and tempted “The Game” to step into the ring with “The Legend Killer.”

Triple H finally accepted the challenge during a backstage interview nearly half-way through the program.

Orton was originally supposed to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who is now quarantined due to a positive COVID-19 test. Triple H was reportedly added to the show to help keep ratings from dropping against the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Continue Reading

Trending