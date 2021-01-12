Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Declare 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Spots

The field continues to grow for WWE’s Royal Rumble matches this year.

Coming out of this week’s Monday Night Raw, we now know that Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke will compete in the 30-woman match.

Despite their declaration, the tandem came up short against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Monday. Jax is confirmed for the Rumble, while Baszler is keeping her participation a mystery.

Below is the updated pay-per-view lineup coming out of Raw.

WWE Royal Rumble

Sunday, January 31, 2021

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke confirmed

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce