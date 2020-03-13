Mandy Rose Goes Topless In Stunning Marilyn Monroe Tribute, Lana Promoting Bang Energy (Video)

Mandy Rose Pays Tribute to an Icon

WWE Superstar and one half of Fire & Desire, Mandy Rose, has generated a ton of buzz with her latest Instagram photo – a topless black & white tribute to the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Mandy last competed on the March 6 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, teaming with Sonya Deville to score a win over Carmella and Dana Brooke.

Lana Promoting Bang Energy

WWE Superstar Lana posted an ad on her Instagram account promoting Bang Energy, which as an aside, has become the go-to pre-game energy drink for a ton of wrestlers. The “Ravishing Russian” has been away recently, filming a role for the movie Comic Sins, alongside Bruce Willis!