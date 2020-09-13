Mandy Rose Officially Drafted To WWE Raw Because Of The Miz

It has been revealed that Mandy Rose is now officially a member of the WWE Raw brand and it’s all down to The Miz.

The Miz and John Morrison have been feuding with Otis and Tucker recently, trying to steal the Money in the Bank contract. However, it now appears that Miz has taken things to the next level by going after Otis’ peach, Mandy Rose.

Miz told Otis on the latest WWE SmackDown that he would be calling in a favor, and that now appears to be getting Mandy moved away from the blue brand.

On Talking Smack this week, Miz revealed that thanks to his suggestion, WWE has drafted Mandy Rose to WWE Raw, meaning she will be split from Otis. The two have been in an on-screen relationship since WrestleMania 36.

“FOX and USA Network rely on me. They listen to every work and pitch I have, and boy did I have a pitch for the USA Network,” said Miz. “Ladies and gentlemen, as of 10:01 PM on 9-11-2020, Mandy Rose is now on the roster of USA Network’s Monday Night Raw. Why? Let’s put it this way. Money in the Bank contract. It is very important. Otis needs to concentrate, focus, and get rid of every distraction he has. Mandy Rose is a distraction to someone who could be Universal Champion.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

WWE wrote the following announcement: