Mandy Rose On Why The Otis Storyline Is Connecting, Not Winning Tough Enough & More

Mandy Rose recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his YouTube channel about a range of topics in her career, from not winning Tough Enough to working with Otis recently.

While Mandy did compete in Tough Enough, she wasn’t the winner, but she felt that it was a blessing in disguise really as it led to her getting a spot on Total Divas.

“It’s kind of weird, I guess maybe it was a blessing in a way. Yes, I was a little bummed that I didn’t win and get that contract, but they put me on Total Divas right away, which is awesome. I was really grateful and I’m okay that I didn’t take first place. “I got more exposure and got recognised more in the story because of Total Divas in itself because it’s such a different demographic, it’s not just wrestling fans.”

Mandy then spoke about which match she would advise people to watch of hers to showcase her talents and ability, picking a match with Asuka.

“I would say the match that I had with Asuka. I forget when it was, I think it was on SmackDown, and it was when Sonya and I attacked her in her entrance. I just really loved that match and got really good feedback from it. I showed a different side of aggression that I haven’t shown that much and everyone loved it, I watched it back and I loved it. It was one of those matches that I just really liked.”

Finally, Mandy spoke about the current storyline with Otis and what she thinks is connecting with fans about it and if it will lead to her getting a title shot down the line.

“I guess it’s like a Beauty and the Beast storyline but it’s obviously, my character and what I’ve been portrayed on TV has been the hot one who is stuck up and whatever it may be, but that’s really not me. I cam from a humble family, and I think it’s like seeing the opposite of that and Otis is just so charismatic and genuine. They see this and it’s hopeful too, it’s not what’s on the outside but on the inside.” “I’m hoping, I think it’s about time and something like this will lead to that and I am ready for that whenever it might be.”

