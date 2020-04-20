Mandy Rose Reveals She Pitched The Otis Romance Storyline

During a recent interview with Kate McCrea at TV Series Hub, Mandy Rose revealed the recent storyline with Otis was something she actually pitched.

The romantic storyline between them is something that has been heavily praised by fans for its creativity and entertainment. It has seen Fire and Desire split, while Dolph Ziggler has also gotten involved as well as the mysterious SmackDown hacker.

During her recent interview, Mandy stated it was an idea that she had, and she actually pitched it to Vince McMahon himself.

Mandy said: “Otis always was around in NXT and posting pics of me and talking about how much he liked me. In a cute way, not a creepy way. This continued on and I thought it would be great if this became a storyline, especially once Otis entered WrestleMania. I actually went to Vince McMahon myself and pitched the idea and he loved it.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcript)