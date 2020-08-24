Mandy Rose Wins SummerSlam Grudge Match, Sonya Deville Must “Leave WWE”

Fire & Desire is never, ever, ever getting back together.

Mandy Rose emerged victorious from a bitter grudge match tonight at WWE SummerSlam, defeating former best friend and tag team partner Sonya Deville in a “Loser Leaves WWE” match.

If you’re confused at the stipulation, you may have missed the most recent edition of Friday Night Smackdown, as the bout was changed from its original plan – a “Hair vs. Hair” match – in the eleventh hour.

Mandy went into SummerSlam looking to prove that she’s every bit the in-ring threat as the former MMA fighter standing across the ring from her. In the end, after a wild and obviously personal brawl, she did just that by delivering four running knee strikes and a double underhook facebuster.

As for what happens to Sonya next, your guess is as good as ours. Let’s be honest, this isn’t the first time WWE has done a “Loser Leaves Town” match and it almost never ends with the loser actually leaving town.