Marc Maron Sheds Light On Netflix’s Decision To Cancel ‘GLOW’, Wants To Wrap Series With A Movie

Three seasons and a movie?

Actor, comedian and acclaimed podcast host Marc Maron addressed the recent cancellation of his hit series GLOW on Tuesday, while joining fans for one of his morning front porch sessions on Instagram.

Maron, who plays cynical and self-deluded director Sam Sylvia throughout all three seasons of the Netflix show, shed a bit of light on why the streaming giant opted to pull the plug.

“The reason I was given from the show-runners was basically a financial one, in that they didn’t want to pay to keep the sets alive anymore,” he said. “We’ve got two sound stages and office space being leased, with these sets already built because they already started shooting. They were two and a half episodes in.”

Maron also noted that there was recently a turnover at Netflix on the executive side, and the woman responsible for managing GLOW may have been “pushed out” – although this may have been pure speculation.

“We have a big crew, a big cast, with a lot of people that are engaging. And who knows where we’re going to be in May. Who knows if we’re even going to be a country come January that’s functioning. It’s barely functioning now. To make what we do just work … it does not sound like fun to be on a set right now.”

The Jersey actor has kept busy with his weekly podcast WTF with Marc Maron, including recent interviews with John Cusack, award-winning documentarian Barbara Kopple and 20-time platinum recording artist Alicia Keys. He also has roles in two upcoming biographical dramas; “Stardust” on David Bowie and the creation of his iconic alter ego, and “Respect”, on the life of the late Aretha Franklin.

Still, Mr. Maron is not quite ready to give up on the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling altogether.

“Okay, so you don’t want to do the show anymore, but let us make a movie,” he told his Instagram followers. “Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. They had the whole season laid out. We know sort of where it’s going to go. Why don’t you give the show runners and the writers, and the cast an opportunity to finish this story in a movie?”

He then paused, spotting a squirrel that had apparently climbed too high in a tree outside his home.

“The thing about shooting a movie is when you have the whole script you can sort of be economical in your shooting. With GLOW there was different directors. Ten episodes of GLOW could have four or five different directors, but with a movie … I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show, certainly.”

All three seasons of GLOW as well as Marc Maron’s latest stand-up comedy special, “End Times Fun”, are available now on Netflix.