Maria Kanellis Admits She Had To Change The Perception Of Herself Following Original WWE Run

Jeff Hardy has always been known as a risk-taker and someone who is willing to put his body on the line, but he has no regrets about it.

Hardy has been involved in some huge spots throughout his career, but despite that, he has been very fortunate to not suffer many injuries in his career. The WWE veteran spoke with SPORTbible about the bumps he’s taken and how he doesn’t regret them.

“I watched one [match] with D-Von Dudley. We watched the match back and it was so rushed because we were cut on time but it was such a good match. Now, in my older life, I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t do that now!’ But back then it was so crazy-cool. No regrets, I love everything I’ve ever done and I’m going to achieve more before I pass away hopefully. No regrets. I’m at one with earth, man. When we talk about spirituality, I feel like the wind and when I look at the moon and the sun, I’m connected to everything. I’m so blessed to be here and it’s amazing.”

Hardy then spoke about his recent Symphony of Destruction match, which saw his head slam off the steel stairs during a Swanton Bomb to the outside, while he also spoke about a back issue he’s had lately.

“Just recently with that Symphony of Destruction match, I did a Swanton through the table and my head hit the stairs. But when he hit me in the ass with the guitar from the whisper in the wind, man my back is still hurting from that and here we are two weeks later! That Swanton Bomb to D-Von and Bubba Dudley in that first TLC match really hurt my back and my hands were bruised for like two weeks. But we heal. I’m lucky enough to heal so there’s no serious injuries, which is amazing. The other day we had the six-man tag with the New Day and they said, ‘You do this big spot and hit the whisper in the wind’. I told them, ‘I can’t hit the whisper in the wind tonight because my back hurts!’”

While Jeff has been involved in some insane spots throughout his career, not all of his ideas have been allowed. Jeff spoke about how he once planned to be Speared by Brock Lesnar while he was mid-Swanton, but that was denied.