WWE
Maria Kanellis Admits She Had To Change The Perception Of Herself Following Original WWE Run
Maria Kanellis recently reflected on how she had to change the media perception of her following her initial run with WWE.
Because of the character that she played during her first spell with the company, Maria revealed that people just presumed that she was an idiot, with people wanting her to play that up on television. However, she credited her appearance on Celebrity Apprentice as helping to change that during an interview with the ROHStrong podcast.
“They’ve [WWE] had me do a few of those things in the past where people were surprised of like, ‘Oh, I didn’t think you would be able to,’ or when I was on Celebrity Apprentice. Everybody thought I was an idiot and I was like, ‘No,’ and the producers wanted me to play an idiot on a reality show which was I like, ‘That’s not happening.’ It’s silly. But then, once I started transitioning out of WWE and deciding what this new me was going to be, as a character or whatever, [it] took a little while because I would do these interviews after WWE released me and people thought I was an idiot and so I would have to like to fix this whole issue at the beginning because I’m like, ‘Nobody’s gonna hire an idiot.’ So, alright, we gotta fix this problem and so I would gradually make a difference in this image everybody had of me before. Celebrity Apprentice definitely helped, but in the wrestling community I had to fix my major image problem which now, my husband had to experience that all over again as well of him having a major image problem leaving WWE.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcript)
WWE
Big Show Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest Of All Time
Throughout his career, Big Show has worked with some incredible names, but who does he believe is the greatest of all time?
During a recent interview with WWE UK, to promote the recent WWE Raw Legends Night Show, the World’s Largest Athlete gave his pick for who he believes is the GOAT of professional wrestling.
“Oh, wow, who is the greatest of all time for me? Well, not just because he’s… We’ve seen it on the WWE Network but for me the greatest of all time has got to be The Undertaker, hands down. I don’t think there’s ever been anyone who has had the historic kind of career that he had, the impact that he had on our industry, in the locker room, how he has developed and moulded so much talent, so many people over the years, and just his general commitment to our industry and the bar he has set is pretty high.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)
The Deadman, of course, hung up his boots at the end of 2020, officially retiring at WWE Survivor Series with his Final Farewell, which Big Show got to be part of. Meanwhile, Show was involved in the Legends Night event this week, where he had a backstage confrontation with one of his recent rivals, Randy Orton.
WWE
Jeff Hardy Discusses Having No Regrets About The Pain He’s Put His Body Through
Jeff Hardy has always been known as a risk-taker and someone who is willing to put his body on the line, but he has no regrets about it.
Hardy has been involved in some huge spots throughout his career, but despite that, he has been very fortunate to not suffer many injuries in his career. The WWE veteran spoke with SPORTbible about the bumps he’s taken and how he doesn’t regret them.
“I watched one [match] with D-Von Dudley. We watched the match back and it was so rushed because we were cut on time but it was such a good match. Now, in my older life, I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t do that now!’ But back then it was so crazy-cool. No regrets, I love everything I’ve ever done and I’m going to achieve more before I pass away hopefully. No regrets. I’m at one with earth, man. When we talk about spirituality, I feel like the wind and when I look at the moon and the sun, I’m connected to everything. I’m so blessed to be here and it’s amazing.”
Hardy then spoke about his recent Symphony of Destruction match, which saw his head slam off the steel stairs during a Swanton Bomb to the outside, while he also spoke about a back issue he’s had lately.
“Just recently with that Symphony of Destruction match, I did a Swanton through the table and my head hit the stairs. But when he hit me in the ass with the guitar from the whisper in the wind, man my back is still hurting from that and here we are two weeks later! That Swanton Bomb to D-Von and Bubba Dudley in that first TLC match really hurt my back and my hands were bruised for like two weeks. But we heal. I’m lucky enough to heal so there’s no serious injuries, which is amazing.
The other day we had the six-man tag with the New Day and they said, ‘You do this big spot and hit the whisper in the wind’. I told them, ‘I can’t hit the whisper in the wind tonight because my back hurts!’”
While Jeff has been involved in some insane spots throughout his career, not all of his ideas have been allowed. Jeff spoke about how he once planned to be Speared by Brock Lesnar while he was mid-Swanton, but that was denied.
“Back in the day I was wrestling Brock Lesnar and I had this idea. Me and Kurt Angle actually tried it but we failed. The idea was for Brock to spear me upside down as I’m doing the Swanton Bomb and they shut it down real quick back then. In the other wrestling world known as TNA, we tried it but we failed. We were close but we failed.”
WWE
Renee Paquette Believes Beth Phoenix Could Commentate On The Main Roster
Former WWE broadcaster, Renee Paquette recently discussed how she believes Beth Phoenix could be a future main roster commentator.
Renee became the first-ever full-time female commentator in WWE history during her time with the company, and while things didn’t end up working out, it certainly opened the door for other women in the future.
Renee spoke to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch where she discussed being in that role, and how she believes that Beth Phoenix could be someone to take up that spot on the main roster in the future. Of course, the WWE Hall Of Famer is currently working as a commentator on WWE NXT, and Renee praised Beth for her passion and intelligence for wrestling.
“I think that we will [see another woman at the RAW (or SmackDown) commentary desk]. Absolutely we will. As much as I was like sort of the test rabbit for that and however we wanna look at that whether you say it was successful or wasn’t successful, it was something that happened and we were all learning and we were all figuring out like I was figuring out what the hell I was doing. I was trying to figure out what my role was there. Vince [McMahon] was figuring out what it was like having a female on commentary. Kevin Dunn was learning what it was like having a female on commentary and the fans. I mean obviously the best person for that gig [is] Beth Phoenix. I think she’s fantastic. I think she’s just so good at what she does. She’s just so smart and her love and passion for wrestling is number one for her, aside from her family and whatnot. But, you can feel that when she’s talking and she’s been very lucky in the sense of working at NXT in that more nurturing environment and learning how to get better and taking that time, getting in the booth and she’s been able to work with a series of different announcers as well so I think that’s something that’s really beneficial as well too whether she’s working with Vic Joseph or Tom Phillips, working with Wade Barrett who’s now there. She’s just got so many different characters that she can jump on there and figure out how to navigate those waters so I think by the time it [comes for] her to do RAW or SmackDown, I think she’d fit in totally seamlessly and I think the fans would love it. I think they’ll be ready to hear that and I think she would absolutely crush it.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)
Big Show Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest Of All Time
Maria Kanellis Admits She Had To Change The Perception Of Herself Following Original WWE Run
Jeff Hardy Discusses Having No Regrets About The Pain He’s Put His Body Through
Renee Paquette Believes Beth Phoenix Could Commentate On The Main Roster
Charlotte Flair Discusses Being Seen As ‘Ric Flair’s Daughter’
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
This Weeks Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE17 hours ago
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
-
NJPW2 days ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
-
WWE10 hours ago
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
-
Editorials1 day ago
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
-
AEW1 day ago
Jim Ross Reveals What He Was Told About Brodie Lee’s Condition
-
NJPW1 day ago
New IWGP Double Champion Crowned In Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One Main Event
-
WWE2 days ago
Mick Foley Provides Update On His Condition Amid COVID-19 Isolation
-
Ring of Honor16 hours ago
Ring Of Honor Mutually Agrees To Part Ways With Marty Scurll