Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett were recently on the ROHStrong Podcast where they reflected on their WWE debut and how things didn’t work out.

Maria Kanellis reflected on how they signed their contracts in March, but they weren’t brought out until June, where they debuted at WWE’s Money In The Bank event. However, Maria admitted that she questioned why they didn’t get brought out at WWE WrestleMania instead.

“We sat at home from March until June.” Maria explained. “We had no contact until June. I already felt like something was fishy because if you were that excited about us ,why didn’t you bring us out at WrestleMania?”

The couple did debut at the WWE Money In The Bank event, but Mike Bennett reflected on how Vince quickly dropped their push.

“We did the debut and regardless of how the crowd reacted, which we got a great reaction when we came out, that was it,” Bennett said. “Vince for whatever reason didn’t see it and had pretty much all but dropped it. We weren’t even on the broadcast,” Bennett recalled. “We were written into the show and then we got cut. At that point me and Maria both went that’s it, we’re done.” Mike then spoke about how he heard different things through the grapevine about how Vince felt about him, but he never heard it directly during their conversations. “You’ll hear it through the grapevine,” Bennett explained. “I’ve heard Vince was unimpressed when he saw you, Vince didn’t like how your body looked, I’ve heard the gambit of things. I’ve gone in and talked to Vince, none of these have ever come up in meetings or conversations, so again no one ever says anything to your face, it’s just constantly you hear it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)