Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She & Mike Bennett Are Signed With ROH

Maria Kanellis has recently revealed how long she and her husband, Mike Bennett are signed for with Ring Of Honor currently.

Bennett made a surprise return to the company back in November when he helped his former Kingdom stablemate, Matt Taven from an attack by Vinny Marseglia and Bateman. Then just one month later, Maria returned to the company as well with a social media platform known as “ROH The Experience.”

Maria recently appeared on Table Talk, where she revealed that both her and Mike Bennett are currently under contract through June. However, she did admit they’re both enjoying their short-term run, and they’ll see what the future holds after that point.