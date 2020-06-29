Maria Kanellis Reveals Original Plans For The ‘Who’s The Daddy?’ Storyline

Fans may remember the “who’s the daddy?” storyline that WWE was doing with Mike and Maria Kanellis, and she has recently revealed the original plans.

The storyline saw Maria claim that Mike wasn’t the father of their second child, but it quickly ended up slowly fading away and being forgotten about. Unfortunately, both Mike and Maria were part of WWE’s budget cuts earlier this year, which saw them both released from WWE, therefore the storyline will never be finished.

However, Maria took to Twitter to respond to a fan, detailing exactly what the plan was for the storyline in the first place.