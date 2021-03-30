Maria Kanellis Reveals She Got Eliminated First At WrestleMania 35 For Candice LeRae

Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind why she got eliminated first in the battle royal at WWE WrestleMania 35.

This was the second annual Women’s Battle Royal, taking place on the pre-show, and it would be Maria Kanellis who was thrown out of the match first.

However, a fan asked on social media whether or not that was her decision, and Kanellis confirmed that it was her call to be thrown out first. The reason for that was that she wanted Candice LeRae to have more time in the ring to experience her first-ever WWE WrestleMania event.

It was. I wanted Candice to not be first. I didn’t care how far I went but for Candice it was her first Wrestlemania and I wanted for her to at least me able to look around. She deserved better. Candice is amazing!! https://t.co/nk74FBz65i — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 29, 2021

LeRae would be the second participant to be eliminated, with the match eventually being won by Carmella.