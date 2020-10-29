Mark Henry Believes He Should Have Beaten John Cena After His Fake Retirement

Mark Henry recently discussed his fake retirement speech and what he believes should have happened in the aftermath of that.

Fans will certainly remember the classic segment where the World’s Strongest Man suckered the audience in by making them think he was retiring from wrestling, only to take out John Cena with a World’s Strongest Slam.

Henry was red hot as a heel at the time, however, in their Money In The Bank title match, it would be John Cena who picked up the victory. When speaking with Heavy.com, Henry admitted he thinks he should have won that match.