Mark Henry Believes He Should Have Beaten John Cena After His Fake Retirement

Mark Henry recently discussed his fake retirement speech and what he believes should have happened in the aftermath of that.
Fans will certainly remember the classic segment where the World’s Strongest Man suckered the audience in by making them think he was retiring from wrestling, only to take out John Cena with a World’s Strongest Slam.
Henry was red hot as a heel at the time, however, in their Money In The Bank title match, it would be John Cena who picked up the victory. When speaking with Heavy.com, Henry admitted he thinks he should have won that match.
“The other one is after my retirement speech and I turned on John Cena which is one of the more historical wrestling moments in history. I was so beat up that I wanted to go home, that I didn’t really wanna wrestle no more. Like I was in so much pain, because like I said, it was real to me and I told people, ‘Lay it in, because I’m gonna hit you’ and I want you saying, ‘I beat you up and took advantage of you.’ Like I’m giving my body to you, let’s go, and the match I had was in Philadelphia [Money In The Bank 2013] with John Cena and I lost that match when I should’ve won that match. I should have told them, ‘Nah, I’m not gonna go home.’ Like, let’s run a six-month program and we could’ve had many matches, but you know, I was ready to go.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription.)