Mark Henry Labels Randy Orton The “Best Heel” In The Industry

During a recent Busted Open Radio episode, WWE Hall Of Famer, Mark Henry heaped praise onto Randy Orton for his recent work.

The Worlds Strongest Man believes that the Viper is arguably the greatest heel around now, praising him for his recent run.

Henry would also call Orton arguably the best ‘heel’ in the wrestling industry right now. “He’s arguably the best heel in pro wrestling today” Henry stated. “Work wise, promo wise, career wise. There’s nobody else on the planet that’s living up to Randy Orton’s excellence. Randy listens to this [Busted Open] show, and every time it’s not because it is about him per se. It’s about the fact that he lifts up the business. He cares about the business of pro wrestling, just like you and I. You’re the superfan. I was the superfan that became a wrestler. That actually got to come back in the media and relay that message. And I feel like I’m the voice of the wrestler that gets to respond to the fans. And I’m letting all y’all know that Randy Orton is relishing being the guy that he is today.”

Henry also revealed a text that he received from Randy Orton who was pleased to hear Henry giving him praise on WWE Backstage.